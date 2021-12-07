Could others be charged, liable in Michigan school shooting?
A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week, raising questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. “We should all be looking at the events that led up to that horrific event,” Karen McDonald told ABC's “Good Morning America.” “And as a community, as a school, as a nation talk about what we could have done different so that didn’t happen. And in this case a lot could have been done different.” Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents. A teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages stating “My life is useless” and “The world is dead,” investigators said.
Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police
WARSAW, Poland — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for jobs in these sectors. He said amid a continuing high level of daily new infections of some 23,000, Poland was following in the footsteps of Germany and Austria in requiring vaccine jabs for these three professional groups. He said starting Dec. 15, the number of guests at hotels, restaurants, eateries, theaters and churches is being reduced to 30% capacity from the current 50%, and can be increased only for people who can prove they are vaccinated. Discos and nightclubs will be closed.
California's governor writes children's book about dyslexia
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom still can't spell the word “dress.” He can't read aloud from a piece of paper in public. That's why his speeches are long, mostly from memory and sprinkled with some awkward moments when his words bump into each other. Newsom accepts these challenges as part of his dyslexia — a common learning disability that makes it harder for him to read and do many things related to reading. He's had dyslexia for most of his life, but it came into sharper focus for him recently after watching some of his own children fall behind in reading. That prompted him to search for picture books about dyslexia to use with his kids. But he was surprised when he did not find many. So he wrote one. “Ben & Emma's Big Hit," published by Philomel books, came out Tuesday. The book tells the story of a young boy named Ben who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia, along with the help from a caring teacher and a friend.
