Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Court: Georgia lawyer boasted about storming Pelosi's office
AMERICUS — The FBI says a Georgia attorney accused of joining the attack on the U.S. Capitol riot bragged on social media that he was among the first rioters to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, and said she “probably would have been torn into little pieces” if they had found her there. William McCall Calhoun Jr., of Americus, made his first court appearance on Friday after his arrest on charges including violent entry or disorderly conduct, tampering with a witness and entering a restricted building, news outlets reported. He remains jailed pending another hearing this week. According to an FBI agent's affidavit, a citizen told the Federal Bureau of Investigation about social media posts Calhoun made before, during and after participating in the Jan. 6 riot.
Trump pushed the limits of the US legal system; here’s how it held up
NEW YORK — In his four years in the White House, Donald Trump gave the U.S. Constitution an unprecedented workout, challenging norms and laws in ways that left few parts of America’s foundational legal document untouched. The president throughout his term faced suspicion of colluding with a foreign government, worries that his business might create conflicts of interest and fears that his temperament and conduct would violate the norms of the nation’s highest office. Trump responded to almost all of these concerns with defiance — rejecting most congressional oversight, stonewalling law enforcement, issuing executive orders by the seat of his pants and, in his final act, refusing to accept the results of a democratic election. Many of his actions inevitably landed in the courts.
Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?
WASHINGTON — Back when the election was tightening and just a week away, Joe Biden went big. He flew to Warm Springs, the Georgia town whose thermal waters once brought Franklin Delano Roosevelt comfort from polio, and pledged a restitching of America's economic and policy fabric unseen since FDR's New Deal. Evoking some of the nation's loftiest reforms helped Biden unseat President Donald Trump but left him with towering promises to keep. And he'll be trying to deliver against the backdrop of searing national division and a pandemic that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans and upended the economy. Such change would be hard to imagine under any circumstances, much less now.
Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies. The legislation puts Biden on track to deliver on a major campaign promise important to Latino voters and other immigrant communities after four years of President Donald Trump's restrictive policies and mass deportations. It provides one of the fastest pathways to citizenship for those living without legal status of any measure in recent years, but it fails to include the traditional trade-off of enhanced border security favored by many Republicans, putting passage in a narrowly divided Congress in doubt.
