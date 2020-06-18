Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants' protections
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign. For now, those immigrants retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States. The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then. It was the second big liberal victory at the court this week, following Monday's ruling that it's illegal to fire people because they're gay or transgender.
Charleston officials to remove statue of slavery advocate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Despite a South Carolina law protecting monuments, officials in the historic city of Charleston announced Wednesday that they plan to remove a statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square. Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he will send a resolution to the City Council to remove the statue at a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the slaying of eight black church members and their pastor in Dylann Roof’s racist attack at a downtown Charleston church. The move comes as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being removed across the country.
Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects, according to a scathing new book by former Trump adviser John Bolton that accuses the president of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions. The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release. Bolton's allegations that Trump solicited Chinese help for his reelection effort carried echoes of Trump’s attempt to get political help from Ukraine, which led to his impeachment.
ABC's fall TV schedule is set, but virus has say on timing
LOS ANGELES — ABC’s fall schedule released Wednesday optimistically details its plans, including a new thriller from the creator of “Big Little Lies.” But there’s a key element missing — the debut dates made uncertain by the coronavirus pandemic. “I am hopeful that the season will start sometime in late September or early October,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. As she sees it, the “traditional September premiere week is probably overly optimistic for the networks to be looking for.” The broadcast season typically kicks off the day after the Emmy Awards, this year to air Sept. 20 on ABC. But with new safeguards in place as film and TV production restarts after a coronavirus-caused halt that began in March, it’s unclear how quickly and efficiently the industry will get back to work.
