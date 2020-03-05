Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Critics of Oprah book club title put new novel on trial
TUCSON, Ariz. — When Oprah Winfrey chose the novel “American Dirt” for her book club, she imagined engaging in an impassioned television dialog about the narrative, which follows a Mexican mother and her son fleeing to the United States. Instead, Winfrey ended up organizing a show that put the book, author Jeanine Cummins and Winfrey herself on trial. After critics complained about the novel's portrayal of Latinos, she turned the forum into a debate about the marginalization of Latino voices, the lack of diversity in publishing and the question of who is best suited to tell a given story.
Coach in trouble for letting twerking tour film video in gym
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A high school basketball coach is in some hot water over letting a celebrity twerker use the Miami Beach Senior High gym to make a video during her Feb. 22 “Twerk Tour” stop. In the Feb. 22 video, Nastya Nass, who has 6.8 million Instagram followers, led a group of 47 twerkers dressed in tight shorts who gyrated to a long version of Nicki Minaj's “Yikes." The 13-minute video was uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 28 and has more than 151,000 views. A shorter version has more than 3.4 million views on Instagram.
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
CHICAGO — Having food stamps offers Richard Butler a stability he’s rarely known in his 25 years. He was in state custody at age 2, spent his teen years at a Chicago boys’ home and jail for burglary, and has since struggled to find a permanent home. The $194 deposited monthly on his benefits card buys fresh produce and meat. “It means the world to me,” said Butler, who shares a one-bedroom apartment with two others. “We can go without a lot of things, like phones and music. We can’t go without eating.” But that stability is being threatened for people like Butler, who are able-bodied, without dependents and between the ages 18 and 49. New Trump administration rules taking effect April 1 put hundreds of thousands of people in his situation at risk of losing their benefits.
Civil rights: The road to Bloody Sunday began 30 miles away
MARION, Ala. — Della Simpson Maynor remembers the mounted police officer cracking her elbow with a baton. She recalls the panicked marchers unable to escape the onslaught, and the scuffle between officers and a young church deacon who was trying to protect his mother and grandfather. Most of all, she remembers the gunshot. Two weeks before Bloody Sunday — the clash in Selma on March 7, 1965, that helped propel passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — there was a march in this small town 30 miles away. What happened in Marion is now a less-familiar episode in the civil rights movement, a footnote in the textbooks. But the blood spilled here would send hundreds of people from Marion and the surrounding county to Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where history was made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.