Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week’s votes in Congress. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. Some hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test will be Tuesday when the House Rules Committee considers the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
No kidding: California overtime law threatens use of grazing goats to prevent wildfiresGrazing goats are in high demand to devour wild grass and shrubs that are proliferating across California after a drought-busting winter of heavy rain and snow. When the summer heat arrives, that vegetation will dry out and provide fresh tinder for wildfires. Public and private landowners are turning to goats as an environmentally friendly way to clear vegetation instead of using machines or chemical herbicides. But goatherding companies say California’s farmworker overtime law is making it more expensive to provide grazing services and threaten to put them out of business.
Teenager walks at brain injury event weeks after getting shot in head for knocking on wrong doorRalph Yarl has walked at a brain injury awareness event, just weeks after he was shot in the head for accidentally knocking on the wrong door in Kansas City, Missouri. The Black 17-year-old was trying to pick up his younger brothers. Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white man, is accused of shooting him. Yarl suffered a traumatic brain injury, and the shooting drew worldwide attention. On Monday, Yarl walked at a Memorial Day race for brain injury awareness. Many people registered to be part of “Team Ralph” as they raced through the park. Yarl’s family said it’s important for Yarl to see that he’s not alone.
