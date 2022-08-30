Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast
Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region? Advocates say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. Not everyone is convinced. State wildlife officials say there’s no evidence wild wolves are back in region, though some concede the possibility of scattered lone wolves. New York environmental officials say a separate DNA analysis they commissioned determined the animal was most closely identified as an eastern coyote. More tests are being done.
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A southwestern Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. The decision comes despite agreement among most child health professionals that corporal punishment is detrimental to children. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the August lull has been especially acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But, if successful, National Cinema Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially prompt them to return in the fall. Before each showing, ticket buyers will be shown a sizzle reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.