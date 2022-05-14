Culture war and COVID dominate Georgia superintendent races
Georgia’s Republican primary for state superintendent of schools is filled with sharp clashes over which of the two candidates performed worse at the job, while the four Democrats seeking the post say they want to steer the state’s school system away from the Republican-driven culture-war clashes that dominated much of this year’s legislative session. GOP primary voters will chose between current Superintendent Richard Woods, who has won the office in the past two elections, and John Barge of Rome, who served a term as superintendent before Woods. Democrats seeking to end Republican control include Jaha Howard, a Cobb County school board member and pediatric dentist; Currey Hitchens, a Decatur lawyer and former teacher; Alisha Thomas Searcy of Marietta, a former lawmaker and charter school superintendent who ran unsuccessfully for superintendent in 2014; and James Morrow, a Clayton County teacher who lives in Austell. A runoff, if necessary among Democrats, would be held June 21. Woods has worked closely with Gov. Brian Kemp and the two have sought to de-emphasize standardized testing and remove the influence of the Common Core standards on what Georgia expects students to learn. They have also been lockstep in giving teachers a raise. Woods’ approach through the COVID-19 pandemic has been to voice trust in teachers, even as state test scores showed students learned less than in the years before. More recently, Woods has backed Kemp’s efforts to ban teaching about “divisive” racial concepts in the classroom, codify a parental bill of rights and to make it easier for parents to seek to have books removed from schools.
Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21M with fees at Geneva saleChristie’s says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range. The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 2.2 ounces and dimensions of 2.1 inches by 1.2 inches — making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg. G-Color is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Color diamonds. An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs. Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.
