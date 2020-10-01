Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Debate gives fresh notoriety to Vice co-founder's Proud Boys
President Donald Trump elevated the stature of the Proud Boys during Tuesday's debate when he urged the hard-right group to "stand back and stand by" ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He also capped the unlikely journey of founder Gavin McInnes from scrappy punk-rock entrepreneur to extremist political provocateur. McInnes helped found the magazine that is the cornerstone of closely held Vice Media Inc., once valued as high as $5.7 billion. He since has become a divisive figure living in an affluent New York City suburb even as those he inspired brawl with antifa groups around the U.S. in increasingly violent confrontations.
Check's in the mail? Trump doling out aid before election
CHICAGO — It's almost as if he's writing a personal check. In recent days, President Donald Trump has promised millions of Medicare recipients that — thanks to him — they'll soon be getting an “incredible” $200 card in the mail to help them pay for prescriptions. He's called himself “the best thing” that ever happened to Puerto Rico, while releasing long-stalled aid. Trump has also taken to showcasing the $28 billion he “gave” to farmers hard hit by the trade war with China. “What I’ve done for them, with the $28 billion for the farmers, and that includes you,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Newport News, Virginia, last week — without mentioning that the aid was needed to offset the hit farmers took from his trade standoff with China. “That includes tobacco, that includes a lot of things, but that includes your farmers.”
25 years after UN women's meeting, equality remains distant
UNITED NATIONS — Twenty-five years ago, the world’s nations came together to make sure that half of Earth’s population gained the rights, power and status of the other half. It hasn’t happened, and the U.N. chief urged people everywhere Thursday to “push back” against the forces holding up equality for women. Addressing the opening session of a high-level meeting to commemorate the landmark 1995 U.N. women’s conference in Beijing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “this is fundamentally a question of power.” And in today’s more divided, conservative and still very male-dominated world, that power belongs overwhelmingly to men.
High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid 'twindemic'
October is prime time for flu vaccinations, and the U.S. and Europe are gearing up for what experts hope is high demand as countries seek to avoid a “twindemic” with COVID-19. “There's considerable concern as we enter the fall and winter months and into the flu season that we'll have that dreaded overlap" of flu and the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health said Thursday. He got his own flu shot earlier this week. A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone — seemingly plenty considering last year just under half of adults got vaccinated and there usually are leftovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.