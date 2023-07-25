Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured during popular golf tournament
A deck collapsed during a popular golf tournament at a Montana country club, leaving more than 30 injured. The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke Saturday evening, causing head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as patrons landed atop one another and scraps of food and debris splayed across the lawn next to the club’s golf course. The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities as of Sunday morning. Injured patrons remain in local hospitals. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
A woman was found dead in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement on Sunday that her body was found near grizzly bear tracks. The attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings, the department said. Forest rangers issued an emergency closure of the popular hiking area in West Yellowstone and continue to investigate the woman’s death.
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
