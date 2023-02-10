Delta is raising pay as airlines cope with travel rebound
Delta Air Lines says most of its workers will get a 5% pay raise in April. The airline said Tuesday it will also increase the amount of money available for merit raises. The pay hikes are for non-union employees including flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions. The raises are smaller per year than ones that Delta’s union pilots are expected to vote on in a few weeks. Pilots will decide whether to ratify raises of more than 30% over four years.
Dog owners tout Xolos’ loyalty and sacred underworld historyMezcal is not your ordinary pet. Hundreds of years ago the Latin American Indigenous group, the Nahuas, believed that a hairless dog like him, a Xoloitzcuintle, was a sacred creature who could guide its deceased master through the underworld. Dozens gathered on a recent day at Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City for a meet-and-greet with Mezcal and three more “Xolos”, as these slender dogs are locally known. The canines were at the art and culture museum as part of an effort to raise awareness about responsible adoption of Xolo puppies and promoting the significance of the breed. “Can I touch him?” asked a woman working security for the museum, as she nervously brought her hand closer to the dog’s head “Absolutely! He loves to be petted,” said Nemiliz Gutiérrez, who was taking care of him for the day. Her sister and owner of Mezcal, Itzayani Gutiérrez, leads a project promoting the breed to the public. By reviewing ancient codex and records written after the conquest in 1521, experts have determined the religious relevance of the dogs among Mesoamerican civilizations. That fact isn’t lost on the sisters.
After ticket flap, Springsteen’s fan magazine shutting downA fan publication devoted to Bruce Springsteen says it is shutting down after 43 years, with its publisher saying he’s been disillusioned by the talk about ticket prices for their hero’s current tour. Backstreets, active as both a website and magazine, is unusual for its journalistic rigor while leaving no doubt of its fan worship. But its publisher wrote that complaints among some fans about high prices for the Springsteen tour that began in Tampa on Feb. 1 left people at Backstreets lacking enthusiasm. Springsteen has said that it’s “no fun being the poster boy for high ticket prices,” but said pricing was in line with others in live music.
