Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced at the CES technology trade show. Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile. It plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider. “It’s always struck me that when we fly, we fly to connect,” Bastian told The Associated Press in an interview. “But when we’re in the sky, we disconnect.” Many airlines are upgrading internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices, but they usually have to pay for it. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.
At Fisk University, gymnastics makes a giant leap for HBCUsFisk University made history last week when the school’s women’s gymnastics team became the first historically Black college or university to compete at the NCAA level. The Bulldogs are competing in the Super 16 in Las Vegas. Their debut for the Nashville-based school comes barely a year after the program launched. Participation in gymnastics by women of color has risen dramatically thanks in part to the success of Black Olympic champions like Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles. Fisk coach Corrinne Tarver says the long-term goal is to prove that HBCU programs can compete at the highest level in the NCAA.
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power linesWhen Scott Steffes leaves Michigan’s Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches around power lines as part of DTE Energy’s $70 million plan to improve the utility’s electric infrastructure. “This has helped my situation in getting prepared for the outside world,” Steffes said, minutes after lowering himself by rope from wooden posts in one of the yards outside Parnall’s Vocational Village, 78 miles (125 kilometers) west of Detroit. Prisoners who participate in the tree-trimming program at Vocational Village receive a daily stipend of between 94 cents and $1.31.
