Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
A former Florida sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of failing to act during the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Fired Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as Thursday’s verdict was read. The 60-year-old was the deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter murdered 17 people there five years ago. Peterson arrived at the building about two minutes after the six-minute attack began. Prosecutors had claimed he should have gone inside to stop the shooter. He had insisted he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. It was the first time a U.S. law enforcement officer had been tried for actions during a school shooting.
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That’s led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents. In Florida, the Christian Service Center set up an “extreme heat cooling center” in Orlando for homeless people and others who don’t have access to air conditioning. The heat wave has contributed to at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee for Thursday and Friday. Less urgent heat advisories covered a wider area that included parts of Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane
A team of Italian researchers has reached the edge of space, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. They launched Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert and climbed to a peak altitude of more than 52 miles. Now, Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August. Thursday’s flight was a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That included measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
