Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
Indonesia welcomes return of jewels, temple carvings as important step in global restitution effort
The Netherlands and Indonesia have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artifacts taken — sometimes by force — during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. The items range from valuable jewels to 13th-century temple carvings. They were officially handed back to Indonesia at a ceremony in Leiden on Monday. The Dutch government announced the return last week of the Indonesian treasures and looted artifacts from Sri Lanka. They are the first artifacts returned home on the advice of a Dutch committee set up in 2022 to assess requests by countries for restitution of artifacts in state museums. The committee is considering more restitution requests from Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nigeria.
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram. She says her focus is on her health and “getting stronger.” The North American leg of her tour, originally planned to run July through early October, will be rescheduled. The Celebration Tour will now kick off in London on October 14. Madonna’s manager said on June 24 that the singer was hospitalized due to an infection.
