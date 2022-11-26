Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races
Voters deciding to split their tickets or buck their party altogether may have helped Democrats mount a stronger-than-expected performance in the recent midterm elections. AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of this year’s electorate. The survey underscores how voters were selective in their choices despite today’s starkly polarized political climate. Party preferences aside, they often rewarded candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
Surrounded by a slew of players with their arms draped over shoulders, West Bloomfield High School assistant coach Justin Ibe bowed his head and led a Christian prayer before a recent Friday night game. Forty yards down the sideline, three Muslim young men were having a quiet moment of their own. “Ameen,” the players quietly said, using the Arabic word for amen. Across America, most high school football seasons are winding down. Thousands of games, the first since the Supreme Court in June ruled it was OK for a public school coach near Seattle to pray on the field. The decision prompted speculation that prayer would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case. Fouad Zaban, the head coach at Fordson High in Dearborn, calls the area just outside Detroit the “Middle East of America” and it is indeed home to thousands of people of Arab descent. After the court ruling, Zaban said, he was flooded with requests to use his platform and constitutional right to pray publicly. After thinking about it, he chose to keep his team’s prayers behind closed doors to avoid potential anti-Islamic jeers from fans in other communities.
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detaineeSheriff’s officials say three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery and violating their oath of office in the beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges against Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey and Ryan Biegel and said the three have been arrested and booked into jail. Spokesman Capt. Larry Bruce said the three deputies are white. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys. Security cameras recorded guards in September repeatedly punching 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs in the head and neck after rushing into his cell.
