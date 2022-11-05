Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
Lottery players hoping to win this week’s massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. That’s less than half as much. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.
Amazon pauses corporate hiring amid economic worriesAmazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce as the company moves to cut costs amid worries about the economic environment. Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo Thursday that company executives decided this week to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce. The pause is expected to be in place for a few months. Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally. In the past few weeks, Amazon had paused hiring in some of its businesses and moved to shutter others.
Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico’s ‘colonial cats’Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. But officials say their population has grown so much that the U.S. National Park Service wants to implement a “free-ranging cat management plan” and is considering options that could include removing the animals. The idea has outraged many people, who worry the cats will be killed. “This is like Disney World for cats,” said Alfonso Ocasio, who has been going to Old San Juan since 2014 to feed the cats a couple times a week. “I don’t know how these people dare face the world with their proposal.” Black cats, white cats, calico ones and tabbies roam the seaside paths surrounding the historic fort known as “El Morro” that guarded San Juan Bay in the colonial era. The shy and surly ones crouch in the bushes away from cameras and human hands while others perch on nearby rocks to groom or stare at passerby as the ocean laps behind them.
