Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers
Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area’s most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against a man charged with kidnapping a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher during an early-morning run and killing her. Cleotha Abston is charged with snatching Eliza Fletcher from a street near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2 and putting her in an SUV. Her body was found days later near an abandoned duplex. He has pleaded not guilty. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has filed notice with the court that prosecutors will seek the death penalty. No trial date has been set. An autopsy determined that Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain’s San Fermin festival
Thousands of thrill seekers have taken part in this year’s first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona. Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 a.m. event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022. In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring. The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
