Drug overdoses in the US slightly increased last year, but experts see hopeful signs
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. rose slightly in 2022. That makes it the first year without a substantial increase since 2018. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the numbers plateaued for most of last year. New estimates from the CDC show about nearly 110,000 U.S. overdose deaths last year. That’s nearly 2% more than 2021. Eight states that have had some of the highest overdose death rates saw sizable decreases. But experts caution that overdose deaths could rise again due to things like scaling back telehealth services.
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy GarlandA federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers. The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie. Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.
Target wrestles with pullback in spending and theft that may cost retailer more than $1B this yearTarget has reported another quarterly profit decline and issued a cautious sales and profit outlook for the current period. The discounter is dealing with rising costs and consumers who are more cautious about their spending. Still, Target’s fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday beat Wall Street expectations and the company reiterated its annual sales and profit forecasts. Target is among the first major U.S. retailers to report first-quarter earnings. Retail industry analysts will be looking to see how stubbornly high inflation and tightening credit are impacting shoppers.
