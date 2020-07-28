Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Dystopian series 'Watchmen' leads all Emmy nominees with 26
LOS ANGELES — “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards. The series, which captured America’s unease as it faces racial clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons. King was part of a vanguard of actors of color who showed that TV academy voters took heed of the calls for change.
Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's attempt to project a more serious tone about the coronavirus lasted for about a week. On Tuesday, he resumed spreading misinformation about how to fight the virus and amplifying criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who said he'd keep his head down and do his job. Social media platforms worked to remove multiple versions of a video promoted by Trump that included unproven claims about treating people who test positive for the virus, but only after more than 17 million people had seen one version of it.
Dems slam Cowboys for Trump head for 'back to Africa' video
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Democrats and civil rights leaders in New Mexico are sharply denouncing the leader of the Cowboys for Trump group after he posted a social media video calling for some Black athletes to “go back to Africa.” In a 35-minute speech on Facebook Live, Couy Griffin, the Otero County commissioner, attacked Black NFL players who support standing before games for “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — traditionally known as the Black National Anthem — as a gesture of solidarity against racial injustice.
Kemp backs out of hearing on Atlanta mask order
ATLANTA — Georgia’s governor has withdrawn a request for an emergency hearing in a lawsuit that aims to block the state’s largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. The Republican governor argues local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.
