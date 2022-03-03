Economic dangers from Russia’s invasion ripple across globe
Moscow’s war on Ukraine and the ferocious financial backlash it’s unleashed are not only inflicting an economic catastrophe on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The repercussions are also menacing the global economy, shaking financial markets and making life more perilous for everyone from Uzbek migrant workers to European consumers to hungry Yemeni families. Even before Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, the global economy was straining under a range of burdens: Surging inflation. Tangled supply chains. Tumbling stock prices. The Ukraine crisis both magnified each threat and complicated the potential solutions. “We are actually in uncharted territory,’’ said Clay Lowery, executive vice president at the Institute of International Finance, a trade group of global banks. “We know there are consequences that we cannot predict.’’
New Dr. Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creatorsSketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss’ works announced Wednesday. The new line of books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations selected from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement on the late writer’s birthday. The announcement comes exactly one year after the business founded by the family of Dr. Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel — announced that it would stop publishing six Dr. Seuss titles because they include racist and insensitive images, a decision that drew both condemnation and praise.
Kemp, Perdue spar over planned Georgia electric car plantA planned $5 billion electric vehicle plant that’s billed as the largest economic development project in Georgia’s history is drawing opposition from an unusual source: former Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue. Perdue — also a former corporate executive — is looking to unseat Georgia governor and fellow Republican Brian Kemp in this year’s gubernatorial race. The campaigns have traded attacks on a range of issues in a contest spurred by former President Donald Trump following his election defeat in the state. On Monday, Perdue ripped into Rivian Automotive’s planned battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta, which Kemp was expected to tout on the campaign trail as a major achievement.
