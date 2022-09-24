Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election
Both Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are touting education proposals in Georgia’s race for governor. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns in Georgia this year. Candidates are spending more of time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. It’s unusual because education is traditionally a key issue, especially in Southern states where educational attainment has lagged. Georgia’s next governor and lawmakers will face crucial decisions, including whether the state should push districts harder to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and whether the state should rewrite its K-12 funding formula. They’ll also decide how to recruit teachers and protect students from shootings.
Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023Saudi Arabia plans to launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year. The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil. The plan, championed by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, also calls for greater integration of women into the workforce of the conservative Muslim country. Saudi Arabia lifted a long-standing ban on women driving in 2018. The neighboring United Arab Emirates launched a probe into Mars’ orbit in February 2021 and plans to launch a lunar rover in November.
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaignsRussia is escalating its military and political campaign to take over Ukrainian territory. Russian army reservists were rounded up to fight while pro-Moscow authorities prepared for voter referendums starting Friday that could lead to the annexation of four Russian-held regions of Ukraine. On the battlefield, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages as both sides refused to concede ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. In Russia, anti-war activists who protested after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial troop mobilization planned to hold more demonstrations over the weekend.
