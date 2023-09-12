Escaped murderer slips out of search area, changes appearance and tries to contact former co-workers
Authorities are searching for an escaped murderer who broke out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago after saying over the weekend that he slipped out of the search area and changed his appearance. The search was ongoing Monday. Lt. Col. George Bivens said Sunday that 34-year-old Danelo Souza Cavalcante stole a dairy delivery van, then sought help from people he knew more than 20 miles to the northeast. He later abandoned the van. Bivens vowed to “aggressively continue” the search and expressed confidence that the fugitive would be recaptured. Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet
Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island. The Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea. The observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.
New Mexico governor issues order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban. The top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County say it raises serious questions over constitutional rights.
