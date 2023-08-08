Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
The last former Minneapolis police officer to face sentencing in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd is expected to learn Monday whether he’ll spend any additional time in prison. Tou Thao has said he merely served as a “human traffic cone” in 2020 when he held back the crowd as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life. Minnesota guidelines have recommended four years for Thao’s conviction on an aiding and abetting manslaughter charge. He would serve that concurrently with his 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights charge.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
