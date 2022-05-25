Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has officially landed at MSNBC, where she is expected to make appearances on the network’s cable and streaming programs as well as host a new original show. The program, set to debut in the first quarter of 2023, will “bring together her unique perspective from behind the podium and her deep experience in the highest levels of government and presidential politics,” the network said in a statement Tuesday. Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election. In a tweet, Psaki write that she was thrilled to join the network this fall. “Breaking down the facts and getting to the bottom of what’s driving the issues that matter most to people in this country has never been more important,” she wrote.
NY cancels state US history test after Buffalo shooting
A state exam for New York high school students on U.S. history and government has been canceled in the wake of the racist shooting at a Buffalo supermarket over concerns that material on the test could “compound student trauma.” The Regents exam was scheduled to be administered on June 1. But a spokesperson for the state Education Department says after a review following the May 14 shooting, officials determined a question could impact students negatively. The department refused to give any additional information on the question of concern. Ten people, all of them Black, were killed in the Tops Friendly Market when a white 18-year-old opened fire.
Scientists will set 1,000 traps for murder hornets this year
cientists will set about 1,000 traps this year in their quest to wipe out the Asian giant hornet in Washington, the state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday. Scientists believe the hornets, first detected in the Pacific Northwest state in 2019, are confined in Whatcom County, which is located on the Canadian border north of Seattle. “We are doing pretty good right now,” said Sven-Erik Spichiger, who is leading the fight to eradicate the hornets for the state Department of Agriculture. “We know about where the nests are located in Whatcom County.” The insects are the world’s largest hornets, with queens reaching up to 2 inches long. They are considered invasive in North America for their ability to kill other bee and hornet species, which is how they got the nickname “murder hornets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.