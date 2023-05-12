Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear the legal process will need to play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him. The freshman congressman has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set on similar matters over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AIAuthorities around the world are racing to draw up rules for artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where draft legislation faced a pivotal moment. A European Parliament committee adopted its negotiating position on the flagship legislative proposal, part of the bloc’s yearslong effort to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. Those efforts have taken on more urgency as ChatGPT’s rapid advance has highlighted benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of the EU’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during usePeloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The recall includes approximately 2.2 million of the Peloton Bikes Model PL01. The bikes were sold from January 2018 through May 2023 for about $1,400. They were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Peloton and Dick’s websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.