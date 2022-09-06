Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
New COVID-19 boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving within days. The new shots offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. But health officials recommend waiting at least three months after their last booster or a COVID-19 infection before getting the new booster to ensure the best results.
Twitter readies edit feature for premium usersPermanently misspelled tweets might soon be a thing of the past. Twitter said Thursday it will roll out an editing feature to subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service later this month. In an update on its plans to introduce an edit button, the social media company said it has been testing the feature internally, which it said is one of the most requested features to date. The edit function will give users 30 minutes to make changes to their 280-character messages such as fixing typos or adding hashtags after first publishing a tweet. To make it clear that a tweet has been modified, they’ll be labeled and appear with an icon and timestamp. Users can look up past versions of the tweet by tapping the label. Twitter said it’s testing the edit feature with a small group of users so it can identify and resolve potential issues. “This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said in a blog post. “You can never be too careful.”
Record-setting Sherpa guide contemplates retirementKATHMANDU, Nepal — A farmer-turned-mountain guide who recently became the first person to climb all of the world’s 14 highest peaks two times is deciding whether he should retire. “I think I want to quit climbing high mountains and travel to foreign countries as a tourist for a while,” Sanu Sherpa said Friday in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. Sherpa, 47, recently returned to Nepal after completing his second round of all 14 peaks over the height of 26,240 feet. He has scaled Mount Everest seven times. He began mountain climbing later than most people in his community. His first successful climb was in 2006, when he scaled Mount Cho Oyu at age 31. It was only a year after he began working in mountaineering, carrying supplies and climbing gear on his back to the mountains and helping out in the base camp kitchen. Until then, he had worked in his remote mountain village growing potatoes, corn and wheat and helping his parents graze yaks. He said he watched as some men from his village worked a few months in mountaineering and came back with good clothes and money, while he struggled on the farm and didn’t make enough to support his family. He decided to leave his plow and farm tools behind and head to the nearest mountain to work as a porter.
