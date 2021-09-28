Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
Facebook is putting a hold on the development of a kids' version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users. “I still firmly believe that it’s a good thing to build a version of Instagram that’s designed to be safe for tweens, but we want to take the time to talk to parents and researchers and safety experts and get to more consensus about how to move forward," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, in an interview Monday on NBC’s “Today” show. The announcement follows a investigative series by The Wall Street Journal which reported that Facebook was aware that the use of Instagram by some teenage girls led to mental health issues and anxiety. Yet the development of Instagram for a younger audience was met with broader opposition almost immediately.
Biden proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield 'Dreamers'
The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, proposing to do so via regulation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed rule attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who ruled in July that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal. It takes on heightened importance as prospects for legislation have dimmed. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said the Obama administration overstepped its authority and did not properly seek feedback when it introduced DACA in 2012. He allowed for renewals to continue but prohibited new enrollments. The Biden administration is appealing. In the meantime, the new rule would solicit public comment to address the issue raised by Hanen.
'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member
After an off-season of some mystery involving several favorite performers, “Saturday Night Live” said it was returning for its 47th year this weekend with all but one of its incumbent cast members on board. Only Beck Bennett, known for impersonations of former Vice President Mike Pence and a buff Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is exiting. Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will be coming back. The show's longtime executive producer, Lorne Michaels, likes to keep an aura of mystery around his cast until the last minute. But speculation about dramatic cast changes was fueled by an emotional season finale last May. Instead of a comic monologue, that episode opened with Bryant, McKinnon, Strong and Thompson speaking seriously about the challenges of producing the show during the COVID pandemic.
