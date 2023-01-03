Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
An attorney says Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia. His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link him to purse thefts in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge. Reid says he’s never even been to Louisiana. He was released on Dec. 1. His case brings renewed attention to a technological crime-fighting tool. Critics cite studies showing the technology is more likely to misidentify people of color.
California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm
Flood warnings and watches are in effect in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful storm that drenched the state over New Year’s weekend. A new weather system is expected by Monday afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service says rain will be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river. That’s a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. Even with the break from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remain in effect in the Sacramento County area. Widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region have inundated roads and highways.
Full speed ahead: ‘Avatar’ sequel again dominates box office
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.” Numbers released Sunday by Comscore showed “Avatar” far ahead of the runner-up, Universal’s “Shrek” spinoff “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which made an estimated $16 million, and Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which brought in around $4.8 million. The Sony biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” made $4.2 million in its second week of release. “Babylon,” the epic of early Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, continued to fare badly despite its five Golden Globe nominations. The Paramount release earned just $2.7 million in its second week, a 24% drop, and averaged just $815 per location. By comparison, the new “Avatar,” a 20th Century Studios film, averaged more than $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.