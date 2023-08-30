Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Authorities say a faculty member was shot and killed in a University of North Carolina building. They say the Monday shooting was in Caudill Laboratories and a suspect has been arrested. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified. Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until a lockdown was lifted. The school had warned students to seek shelter indoors and avoid windows. They posted “all clear” online about three hours later. Police say a motive isn’t known and the weapon has not been found.
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subways
A 127-year-old water main under New York’s Times Square gave way, flooding midtown streets and the busy Times Square subway station. New York City’s commissioner of environmental protection says the 20-inch water main gave way under 40th Street and Seventh Avenue at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. It took crews about an hour to find the source of the leak and shut the water off. The excavation to find the leak left a hole at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. Subway service was suspended through much of Manhattan on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. This will be the closest full moon of the year, a little over 222,000 miles away. Saturn will be peeking from behind as a bonus. Better catch the show if you can. There won’t be another blue supermoon until 2037.
