Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
One Trump-aligned Republican lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome, has started gumming up Democrats' floor operations by demanding roll calls on routine legislation, testing lawmakers' patience as already lengthy House proceedings drag into late-night sessions. In February, the House voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments because of her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts and other actions.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — After hearing rumors that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the U.S., Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande. They waded through the cold waters, turned themselves in to immigration authorities and were allowed in the country to request asylum. “I thought, ‘Thank you, my Lord.’ We made the cut,” she said while waiting at a Brownsville bus station with her son and daughter, ages 3 and 5. They planned to travel to Oklahoma to join her father-in-law, carrying documents to present at a future immigration court hearing. Meanwhile, in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico, a mother from El Salvador sobbed after U.S. border authorities expelled her and her 8-year-old daughter. Their circumstances were almost the same as Paz's family, but they suffered a completely different fate — the result of a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden's administration that governs the fate of thousands of migrants with children who have arrived at the border in recent weeks.
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. Included: Claim: In all of 2020, there were only 9,000 immigrants caught at the border without legal status. So far in 2021, 108,000 entered the country. The Facts: A popular Facebook post is spreading false statistics about the number of migrants apprehended at the southern border since President Joe Biden took office compared to the last year of the Trump administration. “SLEEPY JOE NOW SAYING HE INHERITED ‘A MESS’ AT THE BORDER. FACT: 9,000 ILLEGALS ALL OF 2020. SO FAR IN 2021 108,000 ENTERED U.S,” says the post, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook. But those numbers are not correct. U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not document the number of individuals who were stopped but rather the number of encounters, which can reflect the same person attempting to cross more than once. Monthly statistics from CBP show that from January 1 to December, 31, 2020, the last full year of Trump’s presidency, border officials had 547,816 encounters with people trying to cross the Southwest border. Biden took office on Jan. 20. In the first two months of 2021, there were 178,883 encounters, according to CBP numbers. It is unclear where the incorrect statistics shared on social media came from. Data from CBP show that more than 70 percent of encounters at the border in February resulted in immediate expulsions.
