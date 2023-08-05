Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county
Lawyers for the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing say they’ve reached a settlement with the county. Lashawn Thompson died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson’s family, said Thursday that settlements were reached with the county and other “unidentified entities.” Thompson’s death gained attention in April after Harper released photos of the man’s face and body covered in insects. The U.S. Department of Justice cited Thompson’s death last month when announcing an investigation into jail conditions in the county.
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes. One victim’s wounds were serious enough that she had to be airlifted to a hospital. The attack happened near the town of Cardwell on a remote stretch of the popular Jefferson River. Authorities said at least one otter swam up to the adult women at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and attacked them. The women were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911. The woman who was helicoptered to a hospital had wounds on her arms and face. The other two sustained injuries to their arms.
Freddie Mercury’s beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of belongings on display before auction
More than 1,400 of Freddie Mercury’s personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen’s greatest hits, are going on display in a free exhibition at Sotheby’s London ahead of their sale. The vast collection of the singer’s personal belongings had been left to Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin. They had remained undisturbed in his west London mansion for 30 years since his death in 1991. The handwritten draft of “Bohemian Rhapsody” is expected to fetch 800,000 to 1.2 million pounds, or $1 million to $1.5 million. The star of the show is Mercury’s beloved Yamaha baby grand piano, which is set to sell for 2 million to 3 million pounds ($2.5 million to $3.8 million).
