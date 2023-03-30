FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling overdose antidote naloxone over-the-counter, marking the first time a opioid treatment drug will be available without a prescription. Wednesday's approval is for Narcan, a name-brand version of naloxone sold by Emergent BioSolutions. How much this will impact a nationwide overdose crisis is not clear, even though better access to naloxone is a priority. The decision means Narcan can be available at convenience and grocery stores, but its price isn't clear. For many people who use drugs, naloxone is already available from community groups — and that's not expected to change.
Brazil hits 700,000 virus deaths, 2nd highest in the world
Brazil's government on Tuesday reported the 700,000th death from COVID-19 in the South American nation, which has the second most victims of the virus after the United States. Brazilian health experts say most people dying of COVID-19 in recent days are either unvaccinated or suffer from other debilitating diseases. "The vaccine currently available in every health care unit in Brazil could have changed the lives of families who lost beloved ones in the pandemic,” said the country's Health Ministry Health Minister Nisia Trindade criticized former President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic. Bolsonaro, who became ill with COVID, later declined to take the coronavirus vaccine and flouted health restrictions. “We have to look at the past, but at the same time we have to say the health ministry cannot make the mistake of not coordinating, not taking care, not treating (the disease). We need to be united so new tragedies do not happen,” Trindade said. Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials, said the figure is a reminder of the country's obligation to punish those who failed to act against the virus or sabotaged those who were trying.
Their stories were lost to slavery. Now DNA is writing them
A project in Charleston, South Carolina, is using DNA to trace the African roots of three dozen people buried in the late 1700s. The remains were uncovered in the coastal city during construction in 2013. Since then, scientists have learned more about these people and their lives by pulling genetic material from their remains. The research showed most had ties to West Africa and most were likely born into slavery in Colonial America. It's one of a growing number of projects using ancient DNA research. In Charleston, the work has also inspired plans to build a memorial on the burial site.
