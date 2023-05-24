Federal agents, prosecutors going after machine-gun conversion devices in Tennessee
Federal law enforcement officials say 26 people in Tennessee have been recently convicted or face charges for possessing “switches,” devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into a machine guns. Kevin Ritz is the U.S. attorney in West Tennessee. He said federal investigators and local law enforcement officers in Memphis and Jackson have been trying to slow down the proliferation of switches as they work to stem a growing wave of gun violence. Seven of the 15 people who have been convicted of machine gun possession or other firearms-related crime have already received prison sentences of up to more 8 1/2 years.
Millionaire’s elaborate jail escape plan foiled, Florida sheriff saysSheriff’s investigators in Florida say they foiled an elaborate jailbreak plan by a 78-year-old businessman who is in custody facing child pornography charges stemming from a 2014 arrest. Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says a tip from outside the jail sparked a two-month investigation into the actions of John Manchec, some of his employees and others who he befriended in jail. Flowers said Monday that Manchec, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and France, planned to have a plane and yacht ready to help him escape while on a medical appointment away from the jail. Manchec now faces attempted escape charges.
Some worshippers switching congregations amid United Methodist split over LGBTQ issuesThousands of United Methodist congregations have been voting on whether to stay or quit one of the nation’s largest denominations amid intractable debates over theology and the role of LGBTQ people. The dividing line isn’t just running between congregations. It’s running right through the pews of individual churches, separating people who had long worshipped together. Those who come up on the short end of a disaffiliation vote face the dilemma of whether to stay or go. Some United Methodist regional conferences have begun designating what they call “Lighthouse” congregations – ones that actively welcome people who wanted to stay United Methodist but whose former churches voted to leave.
