Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Film festivals team up to offer free global fest on YouTube
NEW YORK — Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube. Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York. The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.
Comics keep laughs coming even with clubs closed by COVID-19
LOS ANGELES — Whenever she’s down, Tiffany Haddish says she finds a good joke can bring her right back up. That’s why the popular star of TV, film and stand-up decided to crack wise about ways to survive in the year of coronavirus in a nearly empty room recently while dressed in a bright orange pantsuit, protective gloves and armed with a can of Lysol. “You told me you loved me, then bring me some groceries. I’m down to my last role of T.P.,” she sang as she opened her act with a raucous tune she said she'd written just the day before to sum up what weeks of self-isolation has been like.
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK — In party dresses or come as you are, with colored lights flashing in their bedrooms and teachers-turned-DJs spinning, high schoolers have turned to virtual proms to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020. And they’re getting help from familiar brands like Teen Vogue and Jack in the Box, with both serving as hosts to thousands of teens. Celebrities, too, are taking on prom: The “Get Out” actress Allison Williams was a guest DJ for Zoom partygoers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and “Jack Ryan” star John Krasinski was joined by Billie Eilish when he threw a prom live on YouTube.
Sotheby's offers benefit auction with Sting, Hillary Clinton
NEW YORK — Win an acting lesson from Patrick Stewart. Record a song with Sting. Hang out with rockers The Strokes. Have a virtual coffee with Hillary Rodham Clinton. Those are just some of the offerings in an online auction presented by famed auction house Sotheby’s using Google Meet video calls. The auctions will be held May 1-8 and will benefit the International Rescue Committee's efforts to combat COVID-19. Bidding starts at $50 on each and there are no minimums. Other experiences being auctioned include a video conversation with Sasha Baron Cohen or Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart, coffee or tea with former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a coaching session with business adviser and author Tim Ferriss and conversations with decorator Jacques Grange and with David Miliband, former British foreign secretary.
