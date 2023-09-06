First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House says the first lady received the positive test result Monday. She is experiencing only mild symptoms. President Joe Biden was tested Monday evening but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the president will continue testing regularly and will be monitored for symptoms. Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, while the president has returned to the White House.
A driver crashed into a Denny’s near Houston, injuring 23 people
A driver slammed into a a busy Denny’s restaurant in a suburb of Houston late Monday morning, injuring twenty-three people. Police in Rosenberg say the victims suffered injuries ranging from cuts to more severe wounds. All were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The driver was not hurt. The victims ranged from 12 to 60 years of age. Police didn’t immediately release the cause of the accident.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists and for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More than a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said, with more coming Saturday and Sunday. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality.
