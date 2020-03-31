Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Florida sheriff wants new leads following Netflix series
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the disappearance of the former husband of a big cat sanctuary owner featured in the new Netflix series “Tiger King.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that the popularity of the seven-part documentary made it a good time to ask for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis. He was married to Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue near Tampa. Lewis went missing shortly before a planned business trip to Costa Rica, investigators said shortly after his disappearance. His van was found near a Pasco County airport. Deputies searched the wildlife sanctuary he ran with his wife, but he was never found in Florida nor Costa Rica.
Feed the soul: In chaotic times, gardening becomes therapy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dig. Plant. Breathe. As spring's arrival in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with government stay-at-home orders, the itch to get outside has turned backyard gardens into a getaway for the mind in chaotic times. Gardeners who already know that working with soil is a way to connect with nature say it helps take away their worries, at least temporarily. “I love to see things grow,” Lindsay Waldrop said. "It’s incredibly therapeutic.” Now more than ever.
Extroverts (and introverts, too) face quarantine challenges
Within days, Vicktery Zimmerman had figured out how to connect with friends and family even as she and her husband shelter in place at their Chicago home. There are the FaceTime calls. There's the movie night (remote, of course) with another couple. There are plans for a game night. Whatever it takes to keep the 30-year-old self-professed extreme extrovert and public relations specialist from, as she puts it, “spinning in circles." Justin Zimmerman, 32, her introverted husband, is bemused — and amused — by it all. “Now it's become a thing where people are FaceTiming us all day, every day to say ‘Hi,'" the doctoral student said, laughing. “I’m like, ‘You really don’t have to.'"
Urgent question from small businesses: When will aid arrive?
NEW YORK — When will the money arrive? That's the urgent question for small business owners who have been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. They're awaiting help from the $2 trillion rescue package signed into law Friday. But with bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that's all but shut down, owners are worried about survival. Millions of owners faced April 1 due dates for rent, mortgage, credit card and other payments. Some have been granted leniency from landlords and lenders. But even then, there are other business and personal bills that are owed. And employees — at least those who haven't been laid off — must be paid.
