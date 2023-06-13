Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
High food prices are pinching households across Europe, where food inflation is outpacing other major economies like the U.S., Japan and Canada. Some governments have responded with price controls or loose agreements with supermarkets to keep costs down. In Italy, a consumer group is taking matters into its own hands, calling for a pasta strike to force down prices by bottoming out demand. The sharply higher prices in Europe are driven by higher energy and labor costs and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. That is even though costs for food commodities have fallen for months from record highs, including wheat for the flour used to make pasta.
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids requests bailA Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children’s book about grieving is asking a court to let her out on bail. A court on Monday heard arguments about whether 33-year-old Kouri Richins should remain detained or be released throughout her trial. Richins is accused of slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a cocktail she made for her husband. She later wrote a picture book she described on a promotional tour as a resource to help children grieve the loss of parents. If the case goes to trial, it will likely revolve around marital and financial disputes that prosecutors are framing as possible motives.
Microsoft stakes Xbox video game sales on long-awaited space adventure StarfieldOne small step for an intrepid crew of 24th century space explorers could be a giant leap — or flop — for Microsoft when the Xbox-maker launches its long-awaited video game Starfield. Players must fend off pirates, navigate strange moons, build outposts and fix their own starships in the space epic due out on Xbox in September after years of development and delay. Microsoft gave its most detailed glimpse of the upcoming game at a Los Angeles event Sunday. The release could be one of the most important in Xbox’s history as it looks to attract gamers with a headliner on par with Nintendo’s latest Zelda game and PlayStation’s Spider-Man 2.
