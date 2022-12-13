For World Cup visitors, a peek into Islamic art, heritage
For many of the visitors descending on Qatar for The World Cup, Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art provides a peek into diverse aspects of Muslim heritage, art and craftmanship. The collection at MIA, as the museum is known, spans three continents and many centuries. It includes metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and textiles. Designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, MIA’s complex stands out for its clean and sharp architectural lines and its waterfront location. The museum is part of larger efforts by Qatar to brand itself as a cultural and arts hub. The small country with big ambitions and the vast wealth to match is not alone in the Gulf region with such a vision.
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to scienceHate mealy apples and soggy french fries? Science can help. Restaurants, grocers, farmers and food companies are increasingly turning to chemistry and physics to tackle the problem of food waste. Some are testing spray-on peels or chemically enhanced sachets that can slow the ripening process in fruit. Others are developing digital sensors that can tell — more precisely than a label — when meat is safe to consume. And packets affixed to the top of a takeout box use thermodynamics to keep fries crispy. Experts say growing awareness of food waste and its incredible cost — both in dollars and in environmental impact — has led to an uptick in efforts to mitigate it. U.S. food waste startups raised $4.8 billion in 2021, 30% more than they raised in 2020, according to ReFed, a group that studies food waste.
Oregon lawsuit spotlights destruction of Black neighborhoodsA home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said. Fouther and his sister, Elizabeth Fouther-Branch, are now among 26 Black people who either lived in the neighborhood or are descendants of former residents and are suing Portland, the city’s economic and urban development agency and Legacy Emanuel Hospital, accusing them of the “racist” destruction of the homes and forced displacement. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Portland, shines a light on how urban improvement projects and construction of the nation’s highways often came at the cost of neighborhoods that aren’t predominantly white.
