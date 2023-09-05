Four astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule to wrap up six-month station mission
Four astronauts are back on Earth after a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic early Monday off the Florida coast. Returning were two NASA astronauts, one from Russia and another from the United Arab Emirates. Before departing the space station, they said they were craving hot showers and steaming coffee. SpaceX launched their replacements over a week ago. Another crew swap will occur later this month with the long-awaited homecoming of three astronauts who have been up there a year. Their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule leaked and a new craft had to be launched.
Sweet emotion in Philadelphia as Aerosmith starts its farewell tour, and fans dream onGet ready to say goodbye to one of America’s greatest rock bands. Aerosmith has started their farewell tour, celebrating 50 years of some of the best classic rock ever created. The AP’s Wayne Parry says the band dove deep into their voluminous catalog during Saturday’s opening night show in Philadelphia to include tracks that haven’t been performed in decades. and even though that forced the elimination of some of their greatest hits, the all-time classics like ‘Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” reminded the audience why the quintet from Boston has earned a hallowed place in the pantheon of rock legends.
Biden says he went to his house in Rehoboth Beach, Del., because he can’t go ‘home home’There may be no place like home but President Joe Biden says his is off-limits. Unprompted, Biden approached reporters Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to say he was not on vacation. He says the U.S. Secret Service has been doing work on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure. It’s been months since he’s spent a night there. Biden arrived at his home on the Delaware coast on Saturday night from Florida after he surveyed hurricane damage. He told reporters he’s not on vacation and is in Rehoboth Beach because “I can’t go home-home.”
