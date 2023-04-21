Fox settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over election lies
Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement of a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit marks the first milestone in a larger legal strategy designed to combat the false claims and conspiracy theories about elections that have rippled through the U.S. for nearly three years. Several similar lawsuits are teed up against those who have spread election lies, and that includes another lawsuit against Fox. Lawyers involved in the effort describe it as an attempt to strike back against those whose lies about fraud in the 2020 presidential election helped inspire the Capitol riot and continue to circulate in conservative circles today.
Long after heyday, soda fountain pharmacies still got fizzThe jukebox plays Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” as Malli Jarrett and Nathaniel Fornash take turns at the Griffith & Feil Drug food counter preparing old-fashioned, soda-fountain phosphate drinks. Soda fountains like this were hugely popular a century ago. Often located in pharmacies, they were a gathering spot during Prohibition when bars shut down. But over the past half century, their numbers fizzled, relegating soda fountains to the scrapbooks of U.S. history.In West Virginia, Ric Griffith is keeping the tradition going. His 131-year-old business is a Norman Rockwell scene and time-travel tourism all wrapped into one. “When you had a soda fountain, people would stay longer, they’d sit down and they’d share stories,” Griffith said. “It would not become the place where you grabbed lunch. It was a place where you had an experience.” Griffith and his daughter, Heidi, are pharmacists whose pharmacy staff works in the back. Up front, the restaurant offers daily lunch and dinner specials. Customers soak in the ambience: the jukebox, neon-pink signs, black-and-white photos of local landmarks, marbled counters, retro padded stools and a metal-tiled ceiling. And, of course, those tart-and-sweet phosphate drinks.
T. rex skeleton sells for more than $5M at Zurich auctionNearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton have sold at auction for $5.3 million (4.8 million francs) in Switzerland. Crafted into an open-mouth pose, the T. rex, named “Trinity” and measuring 38 feet long and 12.8 feet high, came in below the anticipated range of 5 million to 8 million francs on Tuesday in Zurich. The composite skeleton was a showpiece of an auction that featured some 70 lots, and the skull was set up next to the auctioneer’s podium at the Koller auction house.
