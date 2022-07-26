From ‘an attempted coup’ to chaos, searing moments of Jan. 6 revisited
Through eight hearings, 20 live witnesses and dozens of hours of recorded testimony, the House Jan. 6 committee has focused its case squarely on former President Donald Trump. The committee has disclosed stunning evidence about the Capitol insurrection over six weeks of hearings. It has laid out in vivid detail what it calls an “attempted coup” by Trump as he desperately sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Culling material from more than 1,000 witnesses, lawmakers have shown that officials inside the government fought Trump’s schemes at every turn, calling them “nuts” and “unhinged.” From jaw-dropping testimony to shocking video and never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings.
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Georgia raceRepublican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences, Walker tried every way he could to steer the conversation back to Sen. Raphael Warnock and a Democratic administration whose popularity lags in this battleground state that President Joe Biden won by the narrowest of margins. With generationaly high inflation and Biden’s low popularity, Republican candidates across the U.S. are spending this election year similarly trying to keep the focus on Democrats. But for Walker, the sweeping partisan jabs on display at multiple campaign stops this week offered a chance to steady an otherwise haphazard campaign. Some Republicans quietly acknowledge that such deflection may be the only way Walker can win this midterm contest that will help determine control of a Senate now split 50-50 between the two major parties.
EXPLAINER: What’s behind Europe’s spate of deadly wildfires?Major wildfires in Europe are starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent, doing more damage and getting harder to stop. And, scientists say, they’re probably going to get worse as climate change intensifies unless countermeasures are taken. A mass migration of Europeans from the countryside to cities in recent decades has left neglected woodland at the mercy of the droughts and heat waves that are increasingly common amid global warming. Fighting forest fires in Europe has never been so hard. Last week a Spanish firefighter and a shepherd died in the flames. Experts say it is in our hands to change course.
