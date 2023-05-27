From the Civil War to today’s mattress sales, Memorial Day is full of contradiction
Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. and that’s despite inflation.
Flight cancellations, strikes raise fears of new summer travel chaos in EuropeBritish Airways has canceled dozens of flights due to computer problems in a rocky kickoff to Europe’s summer travel season. The plans of thousands of travelers have been disrupted Friday at the start of a busy holiday weekend. Technical glitches and strikes by airport staff across Europe are stirring concerns about a repeat of last summer’s post-pandemic air travel chaos that meant delays, cancellations and mountains of lost luggage. International Air Transport Association says some disruptions are expected but the challenges keeping up with post-pandemic demand have been resolved. It warned about strikes in places like France. Security guards also have walked out at Heathrow, where most of the affected flights are on short-haul routes.
Supreme Court limits regulation of some US wetlands, making it easier to develop and destroy themThe Supreme Court is curtailing the federal government’s power to protect some wetlands. A decision Thursday weakens the Clean Water Act, a bedrock environmental law. It will make it easier for farmers and developers to fill, dig up or otherwise disturb wetlands near rivers, lakes and streams. Experts say it continues a pattern by the court’s conservative majority to limit environmental laws and federal agency powers. The court’s liberals say the majority got the political solution it wanted by ignoring what Congress wrote. States may become a battleground as they write their own laws, with red states and blue states taking different approaches to protecting wetlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.