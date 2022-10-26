Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke bombs outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub over the weekend. But the event went on despite the demonstration. An 11-year-old girl who had been expected to perform did not take part as scheduled Sunday. But she was in the audience of about 50 people at the pub in Eugene, Oregon, where the event was held. Outside, some 200 demonstrators and counterdemonstrators faced off, with some of them armed. Police did not make any arrests and said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with an unspecified injury.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarksAdidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.
From Trump to RBG, the new entries in Bartlett’s QuotationsBooks and speeches, lyrics and interviews, impulsive tweets and sworn testimony: Keeping up with all the words issued over the past decade might overwhelm anyone, but even more so if it’s your job to keep up. “Clearly, the speed of events meant that no matter when we went to press, we would be cutting off in the middle of the story,” says Geoffrey O’Brien, the general editor of Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations. The 19th edition of the 170-year old reference work has just been published. It’s the first volume since 2012 and the second under the guidance of O’Brien, an author, poet and cultural historian and the former editor-in-chief of the Library of America. The new book welcomes thousands to the unofficial canon of quotability, including author Ta-Nehisi Coates, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elon Musk and President Joe Biden. “With the Internet and cable news, you have the constant manufacturing of statements of one kind or another,” O’Brien says, identifying his challenge as to choose quotations that have staying power beyond ephemeral news cycles. Among the current class, none were more obvious, more problematic and more representative than former President Donald Trump, listed straightforwardly in the index as “Trump, Donald J(ohn), 1946-”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.