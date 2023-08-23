Gale-force winds are fanning dozens of wildfires across Greece, leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
Gale-force winds are fanning the flames of wildfires across Greece, including 53 new blazes that broke out early Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. Meanwhile, a nearly week-old fire blamed on arson is raging in Spain’s Canary Islands. Greek officials say the body of a man has been recovered in an area under evacuation orders in central Greece, and a second death was recorded in the northeast. Two firefighters are hospitalized for injuries suffered battling a blaze in the north. On the Spanish island of Tenerife off the coast of West Africa, a fire that police say was set deliberately last Tuesday continues to burn out of control. It has caused more than 12,000 people to be evacuated.
Georgia sheriff pleads guilty to groping TV Judge Hatchett
A Georgia sheriff has pleaded guilty to groping TV judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference last year. Bleckley County Sherriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty Monday in Cobb County State Court to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Prosecutors had accused Coody of groping Hatchett’s breast as she was being introduced to sheriffs at a January 2022 meeting of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. Hatchett was in the courtroom and told the judge: “For this man to come up and violate me the way he did is unspeakable.” He was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation and resigned from office.
Charles Martinet, the voice of Nintendo’s beloved Mario character, steps down
Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games since the 1990s, is stepping down. Nintendo of America confirmed Monday that Martinet will now serve in the role of “Mario Ambassador,” traveling around the world to promote the beloved plumber, signing autographs and performing Nintendo character voices. “It’s been a privilege working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him,” Nintendo said in a statement.
