Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike of new 'Star Trek' a welcome new icon
In the beginning, in the "Star Trek” universe, there was only Captain Kirk. At least to the general public. When the Starship Enterprise first whooshed across American television screens on Sept. 8, 1966, William Shatner’s James T. Kirk was the smart leader sitting in the captain’s chair. He was stouthearted, eloquent, curious, fair. Kennedylike, even. He was a principled explorer committed to spreading New Frontier values to the 23rd-century stars. And yet: Kirk could also be something of an interstellar Don Draper — brooding, arrogant, a top-down manager who earned his privilege but also often presumed it. Despite being progressive for his era, he could be condescending to anyone but his top righthand men — and sometimes creepily appreciative of the women he encountered. But Kirk had actually been preceded as captain of the Enterprise by Christopher Pike — a stoic, vague figure played by Jeffrey Hunter in a rejected 1964 “Trek” pilot who made only a fleeting appearance in the original series, mainly so the pilot footage could be recycled. The character reappeared in two recent movie reboots, portrayed ably by Bruce Greenwood, but was never a foundational fixture of “Star Trek” lore. Until now.
United Nations virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing
The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug U.S. President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date. In a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial. “This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19,” Tedros said, adding that the drugs are approved treatments for people with malaria or autoimmune diseases. Other treatments in the trial, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy, are still being tested.
Georgia Aquarium says beluga whale born earlier in May
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has announced the birth of its newest beluga whale. Staff at the aquarium say the calf was born on Sunday, May 17 to its mother, 20-year-old Whisper. At birth, the newborn weighed 174 pounds and measured 5 feet and 4 inches long. After a long labor, mother and calf are resting and bonding away from other beluga whales, according to the aquarium. Georgia Aquarium staff are keeping close watch over the pair. The typical gestation period for beluga whales is 15 to 16 months. Births most frequently occur in late spring or early summer. The Georgia Aquarium remains closed to the public to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. A number of belugas have died at the Georgia Aquarium in recent days, including three calves and an adult female who died from heart failure.
