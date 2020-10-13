Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting
ATLANTA — More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state's office. The high turnout surpassed the nearly 91,000 votes cast on the first day of early voting in 2016 and saw eager voters waiting in hours-long lines across the state to cast their ballots. Election officials and advocacy groups have been pushing people to vote early, either in person or by absentee ballot, in anticipation of record turnout and concerns about coronavirus exposure. But some would-be voters turned up Monday only to find their county offices closed for the Columbus Day holiday. Effingham County resident Tony Grimes told WTOC-TV he took the day off work to vote and was frustrated to find the door locked at the county's main elections office.
Landlords are getting squeezed between tenants and lenders
NEW YORK — When it comes to sympathetic figures, landlords aren't exactly at the top of the list. But they, too, have fallen on hard times, demonstrating how the coronavirus outbreak spares almost no one. Take Shad Elia, who owns 24 single-family apartment units in the Boston area. He says government stimulus benefits allowed his hard-hit tenants to continue to pay the rent. But now that the aid has expired, with Congress unlikely to pass a new package before Election Day, they are falling behind. Heading into a New England winter, Elia is worried about such expenses as heat and snowplowing in addition to the regular year-round costs, like fixing appliances and leaky faucets. Elia wonders how much longer his lenders will cut him slack.
Retiree checks to rise 1.3% in 2021 amid coronavirus fallout
WASHINGTON — Social Security recipients will get a modest 1.3% cost-of living-increase in 2021, but that might be small comfort amid worries about the coronavirus and its consequences for older people. The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration. That's a little less than this year's 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The COLA affects the personal finances of about 1 in 5 Americans, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees, some 70 million people in all.
Holiday shopping gets early start with October Prime Day
NEW YORK — Halloween is still weeks away, but retailers are hoping you'll start your holiday shopping now. The big push is coming from Amazon, which was holding its annual Prime Day sales event Tuesday and today, kickstarting the holiday shopping season. It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after the pandemic forced it to postpone from July. Walmart, Best Buy and Target are also offering online deals over the same two days, hoping to lure deal seekers. “Beat the holiday hustle,” Amazon's site said on Tuesday. “Holiday savings start now," a message on Target.com said.
