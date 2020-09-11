Georgia chief justice says grand juries can resume meeting
Georgia state court judges may begin calling grand juries to consider indictments, as courts take another step toward resuming trials suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice Harold Melton said. The head of the state's judicial system said judges should consult with district attorneys and move forward “as local conditions allow." Melton says courts should follow existing guidance on safety and that advice on remote grand jury proceedings would be issued soon. Melton also told each county to develop rules on how to resume trials, saying he was likely to authorize trials to resume in October, if local judges decide that is safe. Counties have to file their plans with the state Administrative Office of Courts before jury trials resume. Because it takes a month or longer to summon grand jurors and trial jurors, Melton said that means grand juries won't begin meeting until October at the earliest and in-person trials won't resume until November. The court system is encouraging courts to space out grand jurors and consider larger rooms — even spaces outside courthouses if necessary.
Maddow beneficiary of scramble for attention by authors
It's high season for books that pick apart Donald Trump's presidency, and Rachel Maddow is a big beneficiary. MSNBC's prime-time personality reached the second-biggest audience of her career when 5 million viewers tuned in for her Tuesday interview with Michael Cohen about his new book, “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.” Only the 5.23 million who saw Maddow's July interview with presidential niece Mary Trump about her family tell-all exceeded that audience, the Nielsen company said. It was also the most-watched program in MSNBC's 24-year history. With less than two months before the election, authors are elbowing each other for space on the best-seller lists. One key to success is having some revelations that grab headlines and attention for a news cycle or two. Veteran Bob Woodward knows that drill. His status, and the presence of audiotape interviews he conducted with Trump for the book “Rage,” were key to him landing a slot on CBS' “60 Minutes” this Sunday, two days before publication date. He'll be on NBC's “Today” show the next morning.
Vote-by-mail advocates lose appeal in Texas
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to vote-by-mail advocates in Texas. A push by the state’s Democrats and some voters to allow mail balloting to increase safety during the COVID-19 pandemic had been upheld by a federal district judge. But a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated that ruling late Thursday. Earlier this year, another 5th Circuit panel had blocked the ruling from taking effect. The panel rejected an argument that the vote-by-mail statute in Texas discriminates on the basis of age. The argument was based on the law allowing people ages 65 and over to vote by mail, but not younger voters who don’t have a disability or other specified reason for absentee voting. Judge Leslie Southwick, writing for the majority, said failing to allow for absentee balloting does not amount to an abridgment of the right to vote under the 26th Amendment.
