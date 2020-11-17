Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
Georgia elections chief battles fellow Republicans, Trump
ATLANTA — Georgia's secretary of state is a man on an island, and the political flood is rising fast, as President Donald Trump and his allies vent their outrage at the fellow Republican and make unsupported claims that mismanagement and fraud tainted the state's presidential election. Trump spent the weekend attacking Brad Raffensperger on social media, at one point calling him “a so-called Republican (RINO),” an acronym for “Republican in name only.” Raffensperger punched back, disputing Trump's claims that he made it easier for Democrats to cheat using mail-in ballots.
Dr. Fauci recommends 'uniform wearing of masks'
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending “uniform wearing of masks” to help curb the surge of coronavirus cases in the United States. The nation’s top infectious disease expert told CNN on Tuesday that “we need to intensify public health strategies,” which include wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding places where people gather. The U.S hit a record daily high of more than 184,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Twitter: 300,000 tweets flagged over election disinformation
WASHINGTON — The CEO of Twitter says the social media site flagged some 300,000 tweets as part of efforts to combat disinformation in the period around the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were testifying Tuesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing called to question their companies' actions around the closely contested election. The senators are deeply divided by party over the integrity and results of the election itself.
Stone Mountain group to mull changes, looking to lawmakers
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The directors of Georgia's Stone Mountain Park have acknowledged demands for change, but say they won't decide on removing any symbols, let alone the world's largest Confederate monument, until after the General Assembly meets next year. Until then, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association is appointing a panel to review proposals for changes at the park east of Atlanta. Board chairman Ray Smith III named CEO Bill Stephens to lead the review.
