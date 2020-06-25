Confederate store in Branson, Missouri, at protests' center
Branson, Missouri, may be known for its country music shows and wholesome entertainment, but the tourist hot spot now finds itself at the center of a standoff over Confederate symbolism. Protesters have been gathering outside a strip mall store Dixie Outfitters, which specializes in Confederate flags, clothing and other merchandise. The protests have drawn people from opposing sides of the debate — Black Lives Matter demonstrators, as well as those who support the store and the Confederate flag. Confederate statues, the flag and other symbols have drawn new scrutiny and criticism amid protests that followed the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a white officer used a knee to pin down the handcuffed Black man’s neck even after Floyd stopped moving.
'Isolation Stories' turns lens on actors at home, pandemic
When Jeff Pope and his family were sickened by COVID-19, getting well was the first concern. That accomplished, the British writer-producer decided to make timely art out of the pandemic’s burdens. “It really drove home to me how something like this was being played out in millions of homes. We didn’t really have the big picture, just what was in front of us,” Pope said. “That was the inspiration for ‘Isolation Stories,’ which was a kaleidoscopic approach to what was happening.” In the limited series streaming on BritBox, a quartet of 15-minute films offer slice-of-life takes on people under the quarantine’s thumb, including a pregnant woman abandoned by her married lover; a son tending his ill father; a hypochondriac in counseling and a family man with a crumbling marriage. To make the series, Pope reached out in late March to writers, directors and actors who also wanted to add their voices to the virtual public square and, most importantly, do so quickly.
Georgia lawmakers approve more generous jobless benefits
ATLANTA — Workers in Georgia would be allowed to earn several hundred dollars more a week while keeping their full unemployment benefits under a bill that passed the General Assembly on Wednesday. Employees also would potentially be eligible to receive benefits for a longer period of time under Senate Bill 408, which the Senate sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto after approving a change proposed by the House. The bill is a reversal for Georgia, which slashed the maximum unemployment benefit to 20 weeks in 2012, as it sought to repay money it borrowed from the federal government to pay jobless claims during the Great Recession. The length of benefits would be set on a sliding scale, starting at 14 weeks when the jobless rate is 4.5% or lower and topping out at 26 weeks when the unemployment rate is above 10%. The current sliding scale is less generous, topping out at 20 weeks when the unemployment rate reaches 9%.
