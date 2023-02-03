Georgia lawmakers could bar COVID-19 vaccine rules for good
Some Georgia senators want to permanently block schools and most government agencies from requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawmakers put a one-year ban into law in 2022, but it expires June 30 if they don’t act. Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-2 to advance Senate Bill 1, which makes the ban permanent. It goes to the full Senate. Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming, says the government shouldn’t be able to force anyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Georgia chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians are opposing the measure.
‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years“Dr. Phil” McGraw says he’ll stop making new episodes of his daytime TV show after 21 years this spring. The Texas psychologist emerged from Oprah Winfrey’s TV tree, spinning off his frequent appearances there to start his own show in 2002. He dealt with traditional daytime TV fodder as marriage troubles, addiction and raising children. While the show will stop making original episodes this spring, both he and ‘Dr. Phil’ won’t disappear. CBS Media Ventures says it will offer stations that air his show a package of reruns to begin next fall. McGraw says he’s working on an unspecified prime-time project he hopes to get off the ground next year.
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortageEvery Colorado school district, like many across the country, began 2023 understaffed. That’s caused classes to be crammed together, school bus routes to shrink, Spanish language courses to get cut from curriculums, and field trips to be nixed. This has prompted lawmakers in Colorado and other states to suggest legislation that would get rid of relicensing requirements for teachers when they move across state lines — an oftentimes cumbersome and costly process of waiting periods, licensing fees, and expensive exams. The idea for an Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact was first proposed by the U.S. Department of Defense and is designed, in part, to support military spouses. It would effectively allow teaching licenses to be viable across members of the compact, cutting through the current 50-state patchwork of disparate requirements. Colorado’s House education committee voted nine to two on Wednesday to send the legislation forward in a hearing. Nine other statehouses are considering joining the compact, including Hawaii, Washington, Kansas, Georgia and Mississippi. For the compact to take effect, 10 states must approve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.