Diversity of LGBTQ characters in film declines, study finds
NEW YORK — Last year saw record representation of LGBTQ characters in the 118 films released by major studios, according to a new study by GLAAD. But for the third straight year, the racial diversity of LGBTQ characters has waned and transgender characters again went unseen. GLAAD called the decrease in non-white LGBTQ characters “concerning.” In 2019, 34% of LGBTQ characters were people of color. That's down from 42% in 2018 and 57% in 2017. “GLAAD is calling on the studios to ensure that within two years at least half of their LGBTQ characters are people of color,” said the advocacy group that tracks representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the media. For the third year in a row, transgender characters were also absent from major studio releases.
Georgia lottery rakes in $1.24B, powering through pandemic
ATLANTA — The coronavirus pandemic is no match for lottery players. The Georgia Lottery Corp. said that profits delivered to the state hit a new record of $1.24 billion for the budget year ended June 30. That continued a rebound after sales had initially dropped in March at the onset of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s the ninth straight year that the lottery has set sales and profit records. Proceeds from the lottery finance college aid called Hope Scholarships and preschool classes. Lawmakers had initially asked agencies to look at cuts in that spending, but left it intact as lottery sales rebounded.
Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday requiring people to wear face masks in public throughout the state, which has had a surge in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks. The Republican governor had resisted a statewide mask mandate and opposed issuing a stay-at-home order earlier in the pandemic, but he signed the order requiring masks when social distancing isn't possible in the hopes of slowing the disease's rapid spread in the state. The order takes effect Monday. Hutchinson’s decision comes amid growing support for mask requirements from business and health leaders and a day after Bentonville-based Walmart said it would require customers to wear masks in all of its U.S. stores. The state’s largest newspaper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, also called for a statewide requirement on Thursday. Hutchinson previously encouraged people to wear masks and allowed cities to pass ordinances requiring their use, but he stopped short of requiring them statewide. He’s the latest Republican governor to relent on the mask issue in the face of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Alabama's governor issued a similar mask mandate on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.